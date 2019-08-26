Personalize your DealNews Experience
Today only, Best Buy via eBay offers the Insignia 50" 1080p Flat LED HD Television for $179.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our May mention, $100 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Insignia 23.6" 720p Flat LED Fire TV Edition HD Smart Television bundled with the third-generation Amazon Echo Dot for $99.99 with free shipping. That's a savings of $100 and the lowest price we could find, excluding the below mention. (For further comparison, we saw the TV alone for $90 in March.) Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Insignia 40" 1080p Flat LED HD Television for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $50 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $20 less in February. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Vanns Same Day Shipping via Amazon offers the Samsung 75" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for an in-cart price of $1,089.85 with free shipping. That's $208 under our March mention (which included a $300 Dell gift card) and the lowest upfront price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $10, although most merchants charge closer to $1,200.) Buy Now
Yall Store via eBay offers the Leadzm 200 Mile 1080P HDTV Outdoor TV Antenna for $12.99 with free shipping. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
HoHoSbDirect via Amazon offers the Hohosb Indoor 120-Mile Digital TV Antenna for $20.99. Coupon code "Hohosb99" drops that to $10.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $11 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less last month.
Update: The price has dropped to $9.94 after coupon. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various eBay merchants take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Official Watch Deals via eBay offers the refurbished Citizen Men's PRT Eco-Drive Watch for $84.99 with free shipping. That's $231 less than you'd pay for a new one from Citizen direct and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Duramo Slides in Dark Blue/ Cloud White for $10 with free shipping. That is tied with last week's mention and is the lowest price we could find now by $5. Buy Now
