Insignia 50" 1080p LED HDTV
$180 $280
free shipping

Today only, Best Buy via eBay offers the Insignia 50" 1080p Flat LED HD Television for $179.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our May mention, $100 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now

Features
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
  • USB
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: NS-50D510NA19
