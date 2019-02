Best Buy via eBay offers the Insignia 43" 4K 2160p WiFi LED-Backlit LCD Ultra HD Roku Smart Television , model no. NS-43DR620NA18, forwith. That's $50 under our mention from last March, $100 off, and the lowest price we've seen.It features a 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution, WiFi, Roku media streaming (including Netflix and Hulu Plus), USB, and three HDMI inputs.