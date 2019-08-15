New
Google Express · 47 mins ago
Insignia 40" 1080p LED HDTV
$150 $200
free shipping

Best Buy via Google Express offers the Insignia 40" 1080p Flat LED HD Television for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $50 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $20 less in February.

  • First-time Google Express customers can cut that to $129.99 via coupon code "AUGSAVE19"
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
  • 1 USB & 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: NS-40D510NA19
