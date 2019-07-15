Best Buy via Google Express offers the Insignia 4.3-Cubic Foot Top-Freezer Refrigerator for an in-cart price of $169.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $80 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- First-time Google Express customers can cut an extra 20% off via coupon code "JULY20SAVE". (A $20 maximum discount applies.)
- Reversible doors
- 2 tempered glass shelves, can rack, and crisper drawer in refrigerator
- Wire shelf and full-width door bin in freezer
Samsung offers its Samsung 24-Cubic Foot French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub in Stainless Steel bundled with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $2,199 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $165. Buy Now
- Family Hub w/ smart assistant & Ring compatibility
- adjustable shelves
- external water & ice
- CoolSelect pantry
Amazon offers the AmazonBasics Replacement Samsung Refrigerator Standard Filtration Water Filter Cartridge 3-Pack for $29.99. Coupon code "ABHOME" cuts that to $25.49. With free shipping, that's $5 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- use for 6 months or 300 gallons, whichever comes first
Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Replacement Refrigerator Water Filter in Advanced for $12.99. Coupon code "ABHOME" cuts the price to $11.04. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $9 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- The coupon is limited to one use per account.
- Check product page for list of compatible LG and Kenmore models.
- removes contaminants to deliver fresh, clean water
- reduces lead, cyst, benzene, carbofuran, and endrin
- Model: LG LT500P
Walmart offers the Frigidaire 3.2-Cubic Foot Retro Mini Fridge in several colors for $119 with free shipping. That's $50 off and tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- fresh food compartment
- freezer compartment
- built-in bottle opener
- measures 21.5" x 19" x 33"
- Model: EFR376
AlphabetDeal via Google Express offers the Sleep Easy Sound Conditioner for $16.99 plus $2 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. (For further comparison, we saw a 2-pack for $31 in November.) This white noise machine features fully adjustable tone and volume, a nonslip base, and on/off switch.
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Logitech G933 Artemis Wireless Gaming Headset in Black for $74.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find today by $19.) Buy Now
- First-time Google Express customers can cut an extra 20% off via coupon code "JULY20SAVE".
- Amazon charges the same.
- 12-hour battery life
- microphone
- adjustable RGB lighting
- 3 programmable G-keys and on-ear controls
- Model: 981-000585
