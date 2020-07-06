Save $100 off list price. Buy Now at Google Shopping
- Sold by Best Buy via Google Shopping.
- 2 tempered glass shelves
- reversible doors
- full-width door bin
Apply coupon code "2020HDBTC10" for a savings of $100 off the list price. It's the lowest price we could find by $24, but most retailers charge at least $70 more. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available in Blue or Red.
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $79 delivery fee.
- adjustable mechanical thermostat control
- chrome handles
- separate freezer compartment
- interior light
- Model: GLR31TBEER
It's $81 off the list price. (You'd pay $32 more at Walmart and Target for the 4.0-cu. ft. version.) Buy Now at Home Depot
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $55 shipping charge.
- Available in Red or Black.
- glass shelves
- adjustable temperature control
- crisper
- partial auto defrost
- Model: BCD-215V-62H
Have a Coke and a smile (or your beverage of choice) and keep it cool for at least $19 under what you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in Classic Red at this price.
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or pad your order over $35 for free shipping.
- fits up to 6 cans
- cools items down to 32°F ; or keeps them warm at 135° Fahrenheit
- removable shelf
That's $206 less than most stores charge. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a $181.60 surcharge, so you may want to get a 1-year membership for $45 instead.
- It's also available in Black Stainless Steel for $1,894.
- Wi-Fi and Bixby Enabled
- in-door ice maker
- 25W speaker
- four gallon door bins
- all around cooling
- LED lighting
- Model: RS22T5561SR
It's the lowest price we could find by $51. Buy Now at Google Shopping
- Sold by Best Buy via Google Shopping.
- supports full HD resolutions
- 100-ft. range
- plug and play
- Model: GWHDKITD
Save $131 off list price on this very utilitarian style shed. Buy Now at Google Shopping
- Corrosion Resistance
- Ridge reinforced Walls and Wide double doors
- 8-foot x 8-foot
It's $17 under list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.49 shipping charge.
- 10 hour battery life
- 33-foot maximum wireless range
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Model: NS-CAHBTOE01
That's $20 under our previous mention and $50 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1366x768 (720p) native resolution
- built-in Fire TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- voice control with Alexa
- USB port & 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: NS-24DF311SE21
That's $40 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV smart apps
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Voice Remote with Alexa
- Model: NS-32DF310NA19
