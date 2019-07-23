New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Insignia 4.3-Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator
$150 $270
free shipping

est Buy via eBay offers the Insignia 4.3-Cubic Foot Top-Freezer Refrigerator for an in-cart price of $149.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under last week's mention, $120 under list, and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now

Features
  • reversible doors
  • 2 tempered glass shelves, can rack, and crisper drawer in refrigerator
  • wire shelf and full-width door bin in freezer
  • Model: NS-CF43SS9
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Refrigerators & Freezers eBay Insignia
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register