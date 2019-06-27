New
eBay · 1 hr ago
$80 $150
free shipping
Best Buy via eBay offers offers the Insignia 32" 720p Flat LED HD Television for an in-cart price of $79.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our November mention, $70 off list, and the lowest price we've seen for a new unit. Buy Now
Features
- 1366x768 (720p) native resolution
- 2 HDMI inputs
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
