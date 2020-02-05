Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 47 mins ago
Insignia 3.3 Cu. Ft. Mini Fridge
$130 $140
free shipping

That's $10 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Features
  • Adjustable thermostat
  • Flat back sits flush against walls
  • Reversible door
  • Model: NS-CF33BK8
  • Published 47 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
