Best Buy offers the Insignia 3.2-Liter Analog Air Fryer for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $5 under our December mention, $50 off, and the lowest price we've seen for an air fryer of this size. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Pizzacraft Pizzeria Pronto Stovetop Pizza Oven in Silver for $49.48 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $16.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the Nostalgia Grilled Cheese Sandwich Toaster in Original for $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Frigidaire Portable Retro 6-Can Mini Fridge in several colors (Crimson Red pictured) for $29. Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Amazon offers the KitchenAid Cold Brew Coffee Maker in Brushed Stainless for $69.95 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5, although most sellers charge at least $97. (We did see it for $22 less last November.) Buy Now
With service activation, Best Buy offers the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone in Black for $349.99 with free shipping. (Activation costs $45; you can change carriers whenever you please.) Accounting for activation, that's the lowest price we could find by $134 and the best deal we've seen on this phone in any condition. Buy Now
Today only, Best Buy offers the Pioneer Elite Powered Wireless Smart Speaker in Black for $49.98 with free shipping. That's $30 under our October mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $13.) Buy Now
Best Buy offers the Sony PlayStation Classic Console for $19.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our mention from a week ago, the best deal we could find now by $10, and the lowest price we've seen. Furthermore, although this has been discounted to the point of desperation (we've listed it at $75, $40, $30, and $25 since December), this is in fact, an incredible bargain and the product itself has mainly positive reviews. Buy Now
Best Buy offers the LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Great Hall for $79.99 with free shipping. That's $20 less than most retailers charge, although we saw it for $15 less in March. Buy Now
