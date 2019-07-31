New
Best Buy · 21 mins ago
Insignia 3.2L Analog Air Fryer
$30 $80
pickup at Best Buy

Best Buy offers the Insignia 3.2-Liter Analog Air Fryer for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $5 under our December mention, $50 off, and the lowest price we've seen for an air fryer of this size. Buy Now

Features
  • 180°F to 400°F temperature range
  • automatic shutoff
  • timer
  • Model: NS-AF32MBK9
↑ less
Buy from Best Buy
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 21 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Small Appliances Best Buy Insignia
Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register