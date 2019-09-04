Personalize your DealNews Experience
Best Buy via eBay offers the Insignia 26-lb. Portable Ice Maker in Stainless Steel for $99.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a year ago and the best price we could find by $28. Buy Now
Sierra offers the Vitamix 6500 Pro Blender Set in Platinum for $299.99. Coupon code 'SHIP89" bags free shipping. That is a massive low by at least $200. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Pizzacraft Pizzeria Pronto Stovetop Pizza Oven in Silver for $47.99 with free shipping. That's a buck under our July mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $10, although most charge $100 or more.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the Instant Pot Lux V3 6-in-1 6-Quart Programmable Electric Pressure Cooker for $49 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's a low today by $31.) Buy Now
Walmart offer the Frigidaire 26-lb. Stainless Steel Countertop Ice Maker in Black or Stainless for $99 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various sellers via eBay take up to 60% off a selection of refurbished power tools with prices starting from $28.98. (Prices are as marked). Plus, these items also qualify for free shipping. That's the best general discount we've seen in nearly four months. Save on brands DeWalt, Milwaukee, Bosch, Black & Decker, Ryobi and more. Shop Now
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Third-party sellers via eBay take up to 65% off a selection of Apple iPhones, iPads, and a Harmon Kardon portable speaker with prices starting at $77.95. (We found even greater discounts within). Plus, these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Best Buy via eBay offers the Insignia 1.7-Cubic Foot Compact Refrigerator in Black for $64.99 with free shipping. That's $35 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $5 less last month. Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Insignia 40" 1080p Flat LED HD Television for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $50 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $20 less in February. Buy Now
