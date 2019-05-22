Today only, Best Buy via eBay offers the Insignia 20-Cup Rice Cooker in Stainless Steel for the in-cart price of $39.99 with free shipping. That's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • steams rice, stews vegetables, and a variety of other foods
  • 12 presets
  • steamer basket
  • keep warm function
  • delay timer