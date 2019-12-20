Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Google Shopping · 42 mins ago
Insignia 11" Electric Induction Cooktop
$30 $80
free shipping

That's $50 off and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Google Shopping

Tips
  • Sold by Best Buy via Google Shopping.
  • It's not expected to arrive before Christmas.
Features
  • 10 cook levels
  • 10 temperature settings
  • automatic shutoff
  • Model: NS-IC1ZBK8
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 42 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Small Appliances Google Shopping Insignia
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register