Best Buy via eBay offers the Insignia 1.7-Cubic Foot Compact Refrigerator in Black for $64.99 with free shipping. That's $35 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $5 less last month. Buy Now
Samsung offers its Samsung 24-Cubic Foot French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub in Stainless Steel bundled with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $2,199 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $165. Buy Now
Pureza Filters via Amazon offers the Pureza Replacement Refrigerator Water Filter 3-Pack for $24.99. Clip the 10% off on-page coupon and apply code "MFY67CGX" to drop the price to $9.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the RCA 4-Bottle Wine Fridge in Black for $35.70 with free shipping. That's $6 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find by $41. Buy Now
Jfjcprime via eBay offers the Apusafe Frigidaire WF3CB Puresource Replacement Filter for $11.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
Best Deal Today via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $98.95 with free shipping. That's $51 under our January mention and the best price we've seen for this model in any condition. (For further comparison, it's at least $141 less than you'd pay for a new one today). Buy Now
Amazon offers the Insignia 23.6" 720p Flat LED Fire TV Edition HD Smart Television bundled with the third-generation Amazon Echo Dot for $99.99 with free shipping. That's a savings of $100 and the lowest price we could find, excluding the below mention. (For further comparison, we saw the TV alone for $90 in March.) Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Insignia 40" 1080p Flat LED HD Television for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $50 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $20 less in February. Buy Now
