Walmart · 43 mins ago
Innova Inversion Table w/ Advanced Heat and Massage Therapy
$149 $189
free shipping

That's $40 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • backrest pad and adjustable headrest pad
  • 5 position angle system
  • heel/ankle holders
  • 300-lb. weight capacity
  • accommodates users between 4 feet 10" and 6 feet 6" tall
  • folds for storage
  • Model: ITM5950
