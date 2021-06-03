Infrared Automatic Hand Sanitizer Dispenser for $13
New
UntilGone · 41 mins ago
Infrared Automatic Hand Sanitizer Dispenser
$13 $15
free shipping

Apply coupon code "DNEWS66621" for a savings of $2, making it $47 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at UntilGone

Features
  • touchless
  • 400ML capacity
  • detects your hands accurately
  • requires 4 AAA batteries (not included)
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DNEWS66621"
  • Expires 7/3/2021
    Published 41 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Gadgets UntilGone
Under $25 Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register