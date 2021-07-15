Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board for $246
Banggood · 1 hr ago
Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board
$246 $390
free shipping

Apply coupon code "BGDNSPB" for a savings of $144. Buy Now at Banggood

Tips
  • Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
Features
  • non-slip deck
  • adjustable paddle
  • removable center fin
  • hand pump
  • ankle leash
  • backpack
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "BGDNSPB"
  • Expires 8/1/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Camping & Outdoors Banggood
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register