New
Ends Today
13 Deals · 1 hr ago
Inflatable Illuminated Serving Buffet
$10 $34
free shipping

That's $24 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at 13 Deals

Tips
  • you can also order two or more at $7.50 each
Features
  • made of reinforced vinyl
  • measures 25.5" x 52.7"
  • waterproof LEDs
↑ less
Buy from 13 Deals
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 16 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Kitchen 13 Deals
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register