New
Indochino · 9 mins ago
Indochino Men's Made-to-Measure Check Wool & Linen Suit
$299 $399
free shipping

Indochino offers its Indochino Men's Made-to-Measure Check Wool & Linen Suit in Blue for $299 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from five days ago as $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. These suits are custom-made to your measurements and specifications at no additional cost and are delivered within two to three weeks. Buy Now

Features
  • 70% wool, 15% linen, and 15% silk
↑ less
Buy from Indochino
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 9 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Suits Indochino Indochino
Men's Wool
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register