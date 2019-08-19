Personalize your DealNews Experience
Indochino discounts select men's limited edition suits, with prices starting at $299, for its Best Darn Suit Sale. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Jos. A. Bank offers its Jos. A. Bank Men's Reserve Collection Slim Fit Heather Suit in Taupe for $99. Plus, Bank Account Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's $999 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the Van Heusen Men's Slim-Fit Stretch Suit Jacket in Charcoal for $49.49. Coupon code "BLAC43" drops that to $34.64. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by at least $45. Buy Now
Men's Wearhouse offers the Calvin Klein X-Fit Stripe Slim Fit Suit in Charcoal or Navy for $104.99 with free shipping. That's $65 under the lowest price we could find for a solid suit elsewhere. Buy Now
Indochino offers its Indochino Men's Made-to-Measure Coventry Check Suit in Dark Charcoal for $299 with free shipping. That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Indochino offers its Indochino Men's Made-to-Measure Check Wool & Linen Suit in Blue for $299 with free shipping. That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. These suits are custom-made to your measurements and specifications at no additional cost and are delivered within two to three weeks. Buy Now
