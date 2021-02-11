New
TradePub · 1 hr ago
free
It's a savings of $18 and the best deal we could find. Shop Now at TradePub
Features
- easy-to-apply information for influencing managers, peers, and subordinates
- shows how to build trust with your co-workers and cultivate reliability through consistency and being personal
- illustrates how influencing others in the office helps you enjoy a greater measure of control over your work life
Details
Comments
-
Expires 2/24/2021
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Bitcoin for Beginners: Illustrated Guide To Understanding Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies Kindle eBook
free
Introduces basic facts of data mining, how a ledger works, and even recommends different types of digital wallets. Shop Now at Amazon
Features
- Explains basic concepts involved in cryptocurrency
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Investing for Beginners: A Short Read on the Basics of Investing and Dividends Kindle eBook
free
Completely confounded by the stock market stories dominating the news this week? This eBook breaks down the basics of investing, to help you get started on the journey and set up your plan. Shop Now at Amazon
Features
- explains the basics of investing
- learn how to take "calculated" risks to build wealth
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Barron's AP Test Prep Kindle eBooks
Free
That's a savings of at least $17 per book. Shop Now at Amazon
Features
- 8 books on U.S. Government, Computer Science, World History, Geography, French, Spanish, and Art History
Amazon · 1 mo ago
"Today I Am Mad" Kindle eBook
Free
That's a savings of at least $1. Shop Now at Amazon
Features
- anger management for kids ages 3 to 5
- by Michael Gordon
New
TradePub · 1 hr ago
Machine Learning Fundamentals eBook
free
It's the lowest price we could find by $17. Shop Now at TradePub
Features
- explains how to use the syntax of scikit-learn
- difference between supervised and unsupervised models
- gain the skills required to start programming machine learning algorithms
TradePub · 4 wks ago
"Fear of Public Speaking - How to Get Over Nervous Anticipation" eBook
Free
Get to work overcoming your fear of public speaking at no cost. Shop Now at TradePub
Tips
- Requires connecting with email or LinkedIn account.
Features
- by The Genard Method
- How to Get Over Nervous Anticipation
Sign In or Register