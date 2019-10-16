Personalize your DealNews Experience
iPhone cases start at $6.50 each and iPod cases start at $11.90 each. Shop Now at eBay
That's $18 off and the lowest price we've seen for a new unit. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $95 under the lowest price we could find for a very similar plan.
Update: The price has increased to $49.99. Buy Now at eBay
That's a buck under our mention from June, $12 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers the Wiremold Cable Hider CordMate III for $24.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
That's $9 under our May mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's currently a low by $125.) Buy Now at eBay
Shop laptops, smart watches, iPhones, AirPods, and more. Shop Now at eBay
That's the best deal we could find by $12. Buy Now at eBay
