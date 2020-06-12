New
Ends Today
Meh · 1 hr ago
$12
$5 shipping
You'd expect to pay over $25 for these elsewhere. Buy Now at Meh
Tips
- In Snap Jacket or Textured Hardshell and in several color options
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 19 hr
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Dell Technologies · 2 days ago
Dell Vostro 15 3590 10th-Gen Comet Lake i7 15.6" Laptop
$679 $1,213
free shipping
That's $20 below our mention in March, $534 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
Features
- 10th gen Intel Core i7-10510U Comet Lake 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) anti-glare LED
- 8GB RAM and 256GB M.2 PCIe NVME SSD
- AMD Radeon 610 Series 2GB graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Targus Drifter 15.6" Laptop Sleeve
$13 $25
free shipping
That's $12 under what Amazon charges. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- Sold by Targus via Walmart.
Lenovo · 18 hrs ago
Lenovo Legion 5 AMD Ryzen 5 4600H 15.6" Gaming Laptop
$910 $1,000
free shipping
Apply code "GAMERDADS" to get $90 off the list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
Features
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600H 3GHz 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) IPS anti-glare display
- 8GB RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD + 1TB HDD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 82B5000TUS
Tanga · 1 mo ago
Incase Nylon Backpack
$25
free shipping
Apply code "DEALNEWS" to save a buck on this laptop backpack at the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Tanga
Features
- fits up to 17" laptops
- measures 21" x 13" x 4.3"
Sign In or Register