exclusive
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Incase 27" Novi 4-Wheel Hubless Travel Roller
$57 $280
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!

That's the lowest price we could find by $223. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • You must be signed in to your eBay account to get this price.
  • It's sold by Incase via eBay.
Features
  • available in several colors (Anthracite pictured)
  • removable wheels
  • TSA lock
  • interior mesh pockets
  • includes laundry bag
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 10/8/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Luggage & Travel Gear eBay Incase
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register