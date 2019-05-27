Walmart offers the InStep Robin 2-Seater Trailer in Orange for $69 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find in any color today by $14.) Buy Now
Features
  • folding frame
  • bug screen with zipper entry / exit
  • roll-up weather shield
  • padded seats
  • universal trailer coupler
  • 16" molded rims with pneumatic tires