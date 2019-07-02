New
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
InFocus 4500-Lumen Full HD DLP Projector
$499 $979
free shipping
Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the InFocus 4500-lumen full HD DLP projector for $499 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $480. Buy Now
Features
  • full HD 1920 x 1080 Native Resolution
  • VGA, composite, 3x HDMI inputs
  • built-In 10-watt speaker
  • ethernet & RS-232 controllable
  • analog audio input and output
  • Model: IN2138HD
↑ less
Buy from B&H Photo Video
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 16 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals DLP Projectors B&H Photo Video InFocus Corporation
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register