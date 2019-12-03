Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video
InFocus 4,000-Lumen WXGA DLP Projector
$319 $629
free shipping

That's $310 off list and the lowest price we've seen for any InFocus DLP projector with a native resolution this high. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 1280x800 native resolution
  • VGA, composite, & 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: IN136
    Published 35 min ago
