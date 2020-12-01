Apply coupon code "FRIEND" to get this deal and the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Macy's
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95. In-store pickup may also be available.
- pre-seasoned w/ natural oils
- can be used on gas, electric stove, & induction
- extended stainless steel handle & helper handle
Apply coupon code "YOUGET20" to get an extra 20% off a selection of already reduced small appliances, cookware, and kitchen tools. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Pictured is the Kitchenaid 3-Ply 4-Qt. Stainless Steel Casserole with Lid for $47.99 (a low by $12).
- Note that many items are excluded from the coupon discount.
- Shipping adds $8.95, but orders $75 or more ship free. (Curbside pickup may also be available.)
Save on a selection of what is widely accepted as the best cookware on the planet. Prices start at just $20. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Le Creuset Enamel On Steel Whistling 1.7-Quart Tea Kettle for $74.95 (most charge $100)
Macy's brand pots and pans are between $15 and $25, accessories start at $9, Cuisinart items start at $24, Le Creuset starts at $75. Shop Now at Macy's
- Stack your order to over $25 to bag free shipping, otherwise the $10.95 will apply.
- Pictured is the T-Fal 3-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set for $14.99 ($45 off).
We're all finding ourselves in the kitchen more these days, and with prices starting at $20, it's a great time to upgrade your cookware. Shop Now at Le Creuset
- Apply code "FALL" on orders over $200 to get a free set of Heritage Petite Pie Dishes.
Re-imagine your holiday table with dinnerware sets from brands including Spode and Noritake. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Spode Isabella 16-Pc. Dinnerware Set for $31.99 (low by $27).
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders over $25 get free shipping. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
Save on headphones, earbuds, and speakers. Shop Now at Macy's
- Stack your order to over $25 to bag free shipping, otherwise the $10.95 fee will apply. (Curbside pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured are the Brookstone True Wireless Pro Earbuds for $41.99 ($78 off list).
Bag the lowest prices of the season on thousands of items, including sofas, rugs, decor, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Ladlow 65" Fabric Loveseat for $379. ($510 off)
- The majority of these items ship for free.
Save on over 40,400 items, including bedding, cookware, decor, luggage, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders over $25 get free shipping. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Coupon code "FRIEND" may further discount select styles by an extra 30% off, but most are excluded.
- Pictured is the Tabletops Unlimited Tabletops Gallery Café Americana 16- Piece Dinnerware Set for $19.99 ($50 off).
Sign In or Register