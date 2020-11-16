New
Macy's · 42 mins ago
Imusa 14" Cast Iron Wok w/ Stainless Steel Handles
$20 $60
free shipping w/ $25

It's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Shipping adds $10.95, but orders over $25 get free shipping (in-store pickup may also be available).
Features
  • pre-seasoned w/ natural oils
  • can be used on gas, electric stove, & induction
  • extended stainless steel handle & helper handle
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 11/29/2020
    Published 42 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Cookware Macy's Imusa
Used Black Friday Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register