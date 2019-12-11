Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video
Impossible I-1 Instant Film Camera
$39 $70
free shipping

That's the best in-stock price we could find by $6. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • accepts 600-type and I-type instant film
  • 82-109mm f/10-67 lens
  • removable optical viewfinder
  • Model: 9001
