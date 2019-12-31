Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 59 mins ago
Impossible I-1 Instant Film Camera
$20 $70
free shipping

That's $19 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $77 today. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • accepts 600-type and I-type instant film
  • 82-109mm f/10-67 lens
  • removable optical viewfinder
  • Model: 9001
