Walmart · 22 mins ago
Imperial Home Gibson Flare 41-Piece Cutlery Combo Set
$20 $59
It's the lowest in-stock price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
  • Amazon offers it for the same price.
  • 9" x 5.5" cutting board
  • 7.75" chef's knife
  • 7.75" carving knife
  • 8" bread knife
  • 5.25" utility knife
  • 3.5" small utility knife
  • 5.25" boning knives
  • 4.75" vegetable knife
  • 3" paring knife
  • ten 4.25" steak knives
  • 5.5" carving fork
  • 1 vegetable peeler, 1 can opener, 1 corkscrew, 5 measuring cups, 5 measuring spoons, 1 serving spoon, 1 slotted serving spoon, 1 spatula, 1 skimmer, 1 ladle, one cutting board, 1 wood block, and 1 storage wall mount with screws
  • Model: 92581987M
