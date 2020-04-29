Open Offer in New Tab
Petco · 1 hr ago
Imagitarium Semi-Hexagonal 6.7-Gallon Aquarium Kit
$43 $55
That's $12 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Petco

  • Choose curbside pickup to get the extra discount. (Free shipping is available, but you won't get the extra discount.)
  • Aquarium lid features 7 multi-colored LED light options
  • Power filter aerates and circulates water
  • Panoramic shape offers unobstructed views of your aquatic life
  • Ideal for small tropical fish
Trin0217
don't buy this tank. it comes with a teeny filter that is useless and broke in a few days. light broke after a month. viewing angles are also terrible it's so hard to see what's actually in the tank. buy the $10 10G aqueon tank instead for 1/4 the price
54 min ago