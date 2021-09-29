New
Petco · 1 hr ago
$24 $30
pickup
That's a savings of $5 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Petco
Tips
- Fish, decorations and gravel are not included.
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. Otherwise, shipping is free on orders of $35 or more.
Features
- includes power filter
- LED lighting w/ timer settings
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
eBay · 1 mo ago
1-Gallon Aquarium w/ Filter
$46 $53
free shipping
Costway charges $50. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by costwaylive via eBay.
Features
- LED lighting
- Top feeding hole
- Artificial aquatic plastic plants and blue aquarium gravel
- 11.5” x 6” x 10.5”
Best Choice Products · 3 days ago
Best Choice Products Adjustable Wooden Carpeted Pet Stairs
$55 $90
free shipping
Apply coupon code "FORPETS" to save $35 off list. Buy Now at Best Choice Products
Features
- adjustable height
- foldable
- measures 18.75" x 16" x 19"
New
Petco · 1 hr ago
Imaginarium 1.3-Gallon Lotus Tank
$19 $30
pickup
It's $11 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Petco
Tips
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
Features
- includes LED light system, aquarium, lid, removable base, & USB cord
eBay · 1 mo ago
Aqua Box 3-Liter Aquarium w/ LED & Gravel
$14 $29
free shipping
It's $15 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
Features
- Powered By USB or four AA batteries (batteries not included)
- Measures 6x6x6"
- LED light
- Gravel
Petco · 1 day ago
Petco Fall Clearance
Discounts + $30 off $100
free shipping w/ $35
Save on cat trees, a leak guard, and dog beds. Shop Now at Petco
Tips
- Orders over $35 bag free shipping; Otherwise, opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid the $4.99 shipping fee.
Petco · 2 wks ago
You & Me 54" 5-Level Cat Tree
$43 for members $48
free shipping
Coupon code "WELCOMEFG" saves an extra 10% for $97 off list and a low by $9. Buy Now at Petco
Tips
- Petco Pals membership is required to get this deal. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Features
- measures 21.5" L x 27.5" W x 54" H
- brush lined hideaway opening
- 4 sisal cat scratching posts
- moveable hanging toy
- fleece-covered levels
Sign In or Register