Lowe's · 41 mins ago
From $80
free shipping
There are savings of up to 36% to be had in this selection. See the deals below. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Igloohome IGP1 Smart Bluetooth Padlock for $80 ($30 low).
- Igloohome Keybox 3 IGK3 Bluetooth Smart Lockbox for $125 ($35 low).
- Pictured is the Igloohome Deadbolt 2S IGB4 Double Cylinder Bluetooth Lighted Keypad Deadbolt for $150 ($20 low).
Amazon · 19 hrs ago
DeWalt 20V Batteries & Tools at Amazon
Up to 42% off
free shipping
Save on a small selection. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max XR 6.0Ah Battery 2-Pack for $165.12 ($4 low).
Amazon · 1 day ago
LLPT Silicone Door Seal Strip
From $6
free shipping w/ Prime
Take half off with coupon code "X27UBISR". Shop Now at Amazon
- Available in Transparent or Black.
- The 1.8” x 26-feet option drops to $7.49 with the same code.
- The 2.2” x 26-feet option drops to $8.99 with the same code.
- Sold by LLP International Group via Amazon.
- measures 1.4” x 26-feet
- residue free
- Model: ST146
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Jetpro 4-Jet Butane Lighter Torch
$8.44 $13
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "YWVV4NNJ" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jetpro via Amazon.
- 0.21-oz. capacity
- adjustable nozzle
- 4 jets
- Model: PJ-1059B
Amazon · 5 days ago
Vibelite LED Magnetic Pickup Tool
$8.99 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Clip the on-page 5% off coupon and apply code "BNYBKSFU" to save $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Dream Decor Shop via Amazon.
- 3 LED lights
- extendable stem
- flexible neck
- magnetic end
- includes 4 LR44 batteries
- Model: 800019
Lowe's · 1 wk ago
Lowe's Cyber Deals
Shop Now
free shipping w/ $45
More than 25,000 products, ranging from Christmas trees to freezers, are discounted in Lowe's Cyber Monday sale. Shop Now at Lowe's
Lowe's · 2 wks ago
Lowe's Cyber Steals
Daily discounts
The deals change daily, so don't wait to buy. Save on bath fixtures, garden tools, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Lowe's · 23 hrs ago
Outdoor Deals at Lowe's
Discounted grills, garden tools, patio, more
free shipping w/ $45
- Pictured is the Cheyenne 55000-BTU Brown Tabletop Aluminum Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $304 ($76 off and a price low).
- Choose curbside pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or large item shipping fees. Also get free shipping on many items with orders of $45 or more.
Lowe's · 1 mo ago
Tools Special Savings at Lowe's
Up to $80 off
free shipping w/ $45
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
