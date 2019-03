BuyDig via Rakuten offers the Igloo 3.2-Cubic Foot Refrigerator in White for $119.95. Coupon code "HOME20" cools that to. With, that's the best price we could find for a similar model by $27. It measures 20" x 18" x 32" and features a reversible door, freezer compartment, can dispenser, and adjustable thermostat.