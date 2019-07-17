Macy's offers the Ideology Men's Falon Slide Sandals in several colors (Black pictured) for $6.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $6 off and tied with our expired mention of a shipped pair from five days ago as the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 16. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 8 to 13
Expires 7/17/2019
CamelSports via Amazon offers their CamelSports Men's Lightweight Running Shoes in several colors (Blue pictured) for $33.99. Coupon code "50X5FOG4" drops the price to $16.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last month, $17 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes 7 to 12.5
Hotaden Shoes via Amazon offers its Hotaden Women's Slip-On Mesh Sneakers in several colors (Purple pictured) from $23.99. Coupon code "79IXPAO9" cuts the starting price to $17.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $6 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: Prices now start from $30.99 before coupon, $23.24 after. Shop Now
- available in select sizes from 6 to 10.5
Runnerway via Amazon offers the Keepbalance Men's Leather Loafers in Brown or Black for $41.99. Coupon code "KVOV9J98" cuts that to $20.99. With free shipping, thats $21 off and tied with our mention from last month as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes 7-7.5 to 11.5
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada Quick-Dry Ultra-Light Water Shoes in several colors (Blue pictured) for $25.99. Coupon code "LMX12126" cuts that to $10.40. With free shipping, that's $16 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes from 36-37 to 48-49
Clarks takes up to 40% off its men's, women's, and kids' sale styles. Plus, take an extra 30% off via coupon code "SALE30". Shipping starts at $6, although orders of $50 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Benny Boat Shoes in Dark Brown for $17.99 with free shipping. That's $2 under our expired mention from five days ago, $42 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Deal ends July 16. Buy Now
- available in sizes 7 to 13
Macy's offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers in yellow for $19.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $19.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
- available in most sizes 8 to 13
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Ending today, Macy's takes up to 80% off thousands of items ranging from clothing and accessories to home and kitchen as part of its Black Friday in July Event. Shipping starts at $10.95, although orders of $49 or more bag free shipping (that's $30 less than the most recent free shipping threshold we've seen). Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Resolve 2 Waterproof Jacket in several colors (TNF Yellow/Asphalt Grey pictured) for $54 with free shipping. That's $36 off and tied with our expired mention from five days ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes from S to XXL
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- universal vehicle compatibility
- 2.2'' TFT LCD screen
- multi-function interface
- Model: P12
CGN Direct Sales via Amazon offers the CGN 2-Piece Garden Solar Bubble Lights for $23.99. Coupon code "CGN40LIGHT" drops the price to $14.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- IP65 waterproof
- weather-resistant
- 6-8 hours working time on 4-5 hours of charging
- color-changing
One Fire via Amazon offers its One Fire LED Desk Lamp in Black or White for $18.99. Clip the 10% off coupon and apply coupn code "X2JX3FAP" to cut that to $8.54. Plus Prime members qualify for free shipping. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 20. Buy Now
- 3 lighting modes
- USB charging port
- touch controls
- memory function
