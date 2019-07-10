New
Today only, Macy's offers the Ideology Men's Falon Slide Sandals in several colors (Black pictured) for $6.99 with free shipping. That's $6 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- select sizes from 8 to 13
Amazon · 1 hr ago
Leyang Unisex Quick-Dry Water Shoes
from $6
free shipping w/ Prime
Leyang National Mall via Amazon offers the Leyang Unisex Quick-Dry Water Shoes in several colors (Black Stripe/Yellow pictured) from $12.88. Coupon code "6DJGVSRA" drops the starting price to $6.11. With free shipping for Prime members, that's a buck under our previous mention, at least $6 off, and the lowest price we could find.
Tips
- available in sizes from kids' 2-3 to 3.5-4.5, women's 6.5-7.5 to 12-13, and men's 5-6 to 14-15
Amazon · 20 hrs ago
Hotaden Women's Slip-On Mesh Sneakers
from $23
free shipping w/ Prime
Hotaden Shoes via Amazon offers its Hotaden Women's Slip-On Mesh Sneakers in several colors (Purple pictured) from $23.99. Coupon code "79IXPAO9" cuts the starting price to $17.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $6 off and the lowest price we could find.
Features
- available in select sizes from 6 to 10.5
Amazon · 4 days ago
Moligin Unisex Athletic Shoes
$20 $28
free shipping
Shenhuimy via Amazon offers the Moligin Unisex Athletic Shoes in several colors (Blue pictured) for $27.99. Coupon code "LR5D5D24" cuts that to $19.87. With free shipping, that's $8 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it $3 less in June. Buy Now
Features
- available in women's sizes 8 to 14 and men's sizes 6.5 to 13
Amazon · 4 days ago
Humtto Outdoor Women's Hiking Sandals
$26 $40
free shipping
Humtto Outdoor via Amazon offers its Humtto Outdoor Women's Closed-Toe Hiking Sandals in Grey Pink for $39.90. Clip the on-page 5% off coupon and apply code "YJX3H43M" to cut that to $25.93. With free shipping, that's $14 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes 6, 7 & 8.5
Proozy · 14 hrs ago
Birkenstock at Proozy
Extra 30% off
free shipping w/ $50
Proozy takes an extra 30% off select Birkenstock men's, women's, and kids; shoes and socks via coupon code "DN30". Shipping adds $5.95, or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. Shop Now
New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers
$20 $65
free shipping
Macy's offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers in yellow for $19.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
Features
- available in most sizes 8 to 13
6pm · 3 wks ago
6pm Clearance Sale
At least 70% off
free shipping w/ $50
6pm takes at least 70% off a selection of clothing, shoes, and accessories for its Clearance Sale. Shipping adds $3.95, but orders of $50 or more bag free shipping (as do orders of two items or more). Shop Now
Macy's · 3 wks ago
Macy's Shoe Clearance
25% to 50% off
free shipping w/ $75
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Ends Today
Macy's · 14 hrs ago
Club Room Men's Stripe Performance Polo
$6 $40
free shipping
Macy's offers the Club Room Men's Stripe Performance Polo in several colors ( Fire pictured) for $5.99 with free shipping. That's $4 under our mention from five days ago (which also required pickup), $34 off list, and the lowest price we've ever seen for this polo. Deal ends July 9. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes S to 3XL
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Regular Fit Corduroy Pants
$16 $95
pickup at Macy's
Macy's continues to offer the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Regular Fit Corduroy Double Reverse Pleated Dress Pants in several colors (Dark Teal pictured) for $15.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $79 off list and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find Buy Now
Features
- select sizes from 36x34 to 48x34
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Men's Polo Shirts at Macy's
from $10
pickup at Macy's
Macy's takes 50% off a selection of men's Alfani and Club Room polo shirts with prices starting from $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, otherwise shipping is free for orders of $75 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
iTunes · 1 mo ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Walmart · 1 day ago
Walabot DIY In-Wall Imager for Android
$68 $75
free shipping
Walmart offers the Walabot DIY In-Wall Imager for Android for $67.50 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although we saw this for $12 less in December. Buy Now
Features
- Provides a real-time visual image behind concrete and drywall walls
- Detects metal and wooden studs, pipes, PVC, wires, and movement
- Compatible with devices running Android 5.0 and above with USB OTG
- Model: DY20BCGL02
Amazon · 6 days ago
$10 Amazon Prime Day Credit
free w/ $10 Whole Foods purchase
digital delivery
As one of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon offers Prime members a $10 Amazon Credit for free when you spend $10 or more in-store at Whole Foods, or on items sold by Whole Foods on Prime Now. (Customers will need to present their Prime code or mobile number at checkout in-store. The credit must be used between 12:00 a.m. July 15 to 11:59 p.m. PT July 17.) That's essentially like getting $10 worth of free stuff. Buy Now
Tips
- Whole Foods purchase must be made between July 3 and July 16
Amazon · 14 hrs ago
Binfar Hidden Camera Detector with Personal Alarm
$24 $40
free shipping
Binfar via Amazon offers the Binfar Hidden Camera Detector and Personal Alarm for $39.99. Coupon code "LXSDP4UO" drops the price to $23.99. With free shipping, that's $16 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- vibration alarm
- LED flashlight
- Model: K98
