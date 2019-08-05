- Create an Account or Login
Macy's offers the Ideology Men's Falon Slide Sandals in several colors (Neon Orange pictured) for $3.23. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $10 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
HomarTech via Amazon offers the Homar No Tie 12-Piece Shoelaces in several colors (Black pictured) for $8.99. Coupon code "FFOLQ3GH" drops the price to $4.94. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $4 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lingtom via Amazon offers the Lingtom Unisex Water Shoes in several colors (Black2730 pictured) from $21.39. Clip the 10% off coupon on the product page and apply coupon code "D39SJ2PU" to cut the starting price to $8.55. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 under our June mention, at least $13 off, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Hotaden Shoes via Amazon offers its Hotaden Women's Slip-On Mesh Sneakers in three colors (Purple pictured) from $23.69. Coupon code "TPMSRYPB" and the 5% off on-page coupon cut the starting price to $16.59. With free shipping for Prime members, that's a buck under our mention from a month ago, at least $7 off, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
NineCiFun via Amazon offers its NineCiFun Women's Fuzzy House Slippers in several colors/styles (Light Blue pictured) with prices starting at $13.99. Clip the on-page 5% off coupon and apply code "5154VFQA" to cut that starting price to $6.16. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Clarks Men's Touareg Vibe Oxford Shoes in Brown or Black for $33.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
Clarks takes up to 40% off its men's, women's, and kids' sale styles. Plus, take an extra 30% off via coupon code "SALE30". Shipping starts at $6 but orders of $50 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Flex RN 2018 Running Shoes in several colors (Black/Dark Grey) for $59.49. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our September mention in another color and the lowest price we could find today by $6. Buy Now
Macy's takes 60% to 80% off select men's clothing and accessories for its Last Act Clearance. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping over $75. Shop Now
Macy's discounts a selection of Tommy Hilfiger All-American II cotton towels and washcloths with prices starting at $1.99, as listed below. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
Macy's discounts select men's polo shirts with prices starting from $9.86. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's up to $49 off. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Clarks Men's Escalade Step Loafers in Black for $33.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $11 under our June mention and the lowest price we could find now by $19. Buy Now
Amazon offers the 9GreenBox Red Brazilian Jasmine 2-Pack for $14.21 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
KMMotors via Amazon offers Prime members its KMMotors S-Line Coin Side Pocket with Cupholder in Black for $24.99. Clip the 5% off coupon on the product page to drop it to $23.74. Plus, Prime members get free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last August and the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Mofee Tool via Amazon offers its Mofeez Cornhole LED Lights 2-Pack for $19.99. Coupon code "333M3ERO" drops the price to $9.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $12.99 before and $6.49 after coupon. Buy Now
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Collapsible Trunk Organizer for free plus $5.49 for shipping. That's a buck under last week's mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $3.) Shop Now
