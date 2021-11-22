ideausa.com · 34 mins ago
$800 $1,300
free shipping
Apply coupon code "RCP9FF6KMNT3" for a savings of $500. Buy Now at ideausa.com
Features
- 3 riding modes
- 21-speed
- 36V 8.0AH battery
- aluminum alloy frame
- LED headlight
Details
