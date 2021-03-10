ideausa.com · 1 hr ago
$182 $260
free shipping
Apply coupon code "93PF39TC7S02" to save a total of $494 off list. Buy Now at ideausa.com
Features
- 1920 x 1080 native resolution
- 5000:1 contrast ratio
- up to 200" projection size
- 3 IR receivers
- dual speakers
exclusive
New
GOODEE · 2 hrs ago
GooDee 1080p HD LCD Projector
$110 $200
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!
That's a savings of $140 off list. Buy Now at GOODEE
Tips
- Get this price via coupon code "dealnews10".
Features
- Projection size ranges from 35" to 300"
- 1080p resolution
Epson · 1 mo ago
Refurb Epson PowerLite 108 XGA 3LCD Projector
$460 $514
free shipping
It's $139 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at Epson
Features
- up to 12,000-hour lamp
- 3,700-lumens
- 2 HDMI ports
- 1024x768 resolution
- 16W audio
- Model: V11H860020-N
ideausa.com · 2 hrs ago
iDeaPLAY HD Projector
$83 $110
free shipping
Apply coupon code "Y45PFGXHCG3V" for a savings of $27. Buy Now at ideausa.com
Features
- 1280x720 native resolution
- 200" display
- 55,000-hour lamp life
- Model: PJ20
