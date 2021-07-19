Idea Nuova 2-Piece Heather Stripe Noodle Bath Rug Set for $7

That's $43 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders over $25 get free shipping.)
- bath rugs measure 17" x 24" and 20" x 32"
- polyester
- non-skid backing
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Clip the on-page 40% off coupon and apply code "S38LVU9D". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Aojezor via Amazon.
- measures 6.7" x 5.9" x 31.5"
- toilet paper roller for small rolls
- moveable shelf
- made of PVC foam board
- waterproof and fire-retardant
- Model: TZ17005
This is a great price for a cart this size – you'd pay around $20 for a similar one elsewhere. Buy Now at IKEA
- Choose in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- 3 shelves
- measures 28" x 21" x 7"
Save on kitchen faucets, kitchen sinks, toilets, and bidet systems. Shop Now at Home Depot
Shop a wide selection of items including pillow covers from $17, dinnerware from $30, potted plants from $40, and much more. Shop Now at Frontgate
- Final clearance items cannot be returned.
- Pictured is the Genevieve Carry-all Basket for $164.68 ($14 off)
Save on a range of men's apparel and shoes, including designer bands like Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors, and Steve Madden. Shop Now at Macy's
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95.
- Pictured is the Michael Kors Men's Liquid Cotton Greenwich Polo Shirt for $29.99 ($50 off).
Women's flats start from $14.96, men's dress shirts from
$8.96 $13.93, and bedding starts from $6.99 $7.48, among other discounts. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose curbside pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
Shop deep discounts on nearly 25,000 items, including clothing, shoes, accessories, bed and bath, furniture, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to save $10.95 on shipping, or oders over $25 ship free.
Shop a selection of over 2,000 items for the home including furniture, mattresses, rugs, and more. Plus, save an additional 10% when you apply code "HOME" at checkout. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders of $25 or more bag free shipping. Oversized items may incur shipping charges that start at $25 and varies by zip.
- Pictured is the Thaniel 5-Piece Leather Sectional Sofa w/ 2 Power Recliners & USB Console for $4,499.10 after coupon ($3,576 off).
- This sale preceeds Macy's Big Home Event on July 28.
Sign In or Register