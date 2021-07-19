Idea Nuova 2-Piece Heather Stripe Noodle Bath Rug Set for $7
New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Idea Nuova 2-Piece Heather Stripe Noodle Bath Rug Set
$7.46 $50
pickup

That's $43 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders over $25 get free shipping.)
Features
  • bath rugs measure 17" x 24" and 20" x 32"
  • polyester
  • non-skid backing
Details
Comments
