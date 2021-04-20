New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Idea Nuova 2-Piece Bath Rug Set
$12 $50
free shipping w/ $25

That's $38 below list and a great price for a 2-piece bath rug set. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Available in Candy Stripe.
  • Choose store pickup, where available, to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
Features
  • includes 17" x 24" and 20" x 30" rugs
  • machine washable
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Towels Macy's Idea Nuova
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register