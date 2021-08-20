Iceloop Personal Fan for $18

iceloop.com · 1 hr ago
$18 $59
free shipping
Apply coupon code "NECKDN" for a savings of $41. Buy Now at iceloop.com
Features
- Bluetooth speaker
- 2,000mAh battery
- 3 adjustable levels
Amazon · 5 days ago
Broan-NuTone Ventilation Fan and Light Combination
$35 $61
free shipping
That is the best shipped price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 100W lighting capacity (bulb not included)
- up to 45-sq. ft coverage
- Model: 678
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Luwatt Portable Neck Fan
$7.99 $16
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "8KEHUSFT" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- In several colors (Black and Red pictured).
- Sold by Luwatt via Amazon.
Features
- 2,000mAh rechargeable battery
- 360° adjustable
- 3 speed settings
Amazon · 1 day ago
Tesoky-Ye Bladeless Neck Fan
$15 $30
free shipping
Coupon code "QT7C894C" takes 50% off. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by KooLL via Amazon.
Features
- 3 speeds
- adjustable angle
- works 3 to 9 hours on a full charge
- Model: FAN_NECK
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Shiyinvie Personal Wearable Neck Fan
$13 $25
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "IFK5MIUV" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in White or Green.
- Sold by My Function Store via Amazon.
Features
- 3 speeds
- bendable & flexible
- bladeless fan design
- built-in 2,000mAh rechargeable battery
