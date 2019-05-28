Icelandair via DealBase offers international roundtrip airfares from Kansas City, MO, with prices starting from $398.95. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by $171. Book this travel deal by June 1 for travel from July 15 through October 1. Buy Now
Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Iceland Air" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing September 2 from Kansas City, MO (MCI) with arrival in Reykjavik, Iceland (KEF), returning on September 6.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.