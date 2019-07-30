New
Icelandair Flights to Iceland
from $199 1-way

Icelandair via Dealbase offers 1-way flights to Reykjavik, Iceland, with prices starting from $198.70. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by at least $335. Book this travel deal by July 30 for travel from September 4 through December 15. Buy Now

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Iceland Air" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing from Chicago, IL (ORD) with arrival in Reykjavik, Iceland (KEF) on September 17.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
