DealBase · 48 mins ago
Icelandair Flights to Iceland
from $149 1-way $893

Icelandair via DealBase offers 1-way flights to Iceland, with prices starting from $148.70. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by at least $744. Book this travel deal by September 3 for travel from October 1 through March 28, 2020. Buy Now

  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Iceland Air" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing from Chicago, IL (ORD) with arrival in Reykjavik, Iceland (KEF) on October 8.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Expires 9/3/2019
