DealBase · 47 mins ago
Icelandair Flights to Europe
from $399 round-trip $465

That's the lowest price we could find for select routes on comparable 3-star carriers by $66. Buy Now at DealBase

  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Iceland Air" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing on January 14, 2020, from Seattle, WA (SEA) to Copenhagen, Denmark (CPH), with return on January 21, 2020.
  • Book this travel deal by November 5 for flights from January 13, 2020, through March 31, 2020.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
