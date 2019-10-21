New
Icelandair Flights to Europe
from $319 round-trip $403

That's the best price we could find for select routes on a comparable 3-star airline by $85. Buy Now at DealBase

  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Iceland Air" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing on November 13 from Boston, MA (BOS) to Dublin, Ireland (DUB), with return on November 19.
  • Book this travel deal by October 21 for flights from November 12, 2019, through May 20, 2020.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Expires 10/21/2019
