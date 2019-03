Icelandair via DealBase offers select Roundtrip Fares to Europe with prices starting at. (On the DealBase landing page, click "Iceland Air" in the top line to see this sale; we found lower fares within.) That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by $27. This price is valid on flights departing on May 8, from Newark, NJ (EWR) with arrival in Oslo, Norway (OSL) and return on May 12. Book this travel deal by April 7 for travel from May 1 through June 30.All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.