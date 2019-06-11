New
Icelandair Fares to Iceland
from $199 1-Way
Icelandair via DealBase offers 1-way flights to Iceland, with prices starting from $198.70. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by $158. Book this travel deal by June 11 for travel from August 1 through October 26. Buy Now
Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click on "Iceland Air" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing on August 17 from New York, NY (JFK) to Reykjavik, Iceland (KEF).
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
